Singing driver gets ticket for ‘screaming’ 90s pop hit ‘Everybody Dance Now’

MONTREAL -- A Canadian man is upset after he says police ticketed him for singing in his car, the Montreal Gazette reports.

Taoufik Moalla, 38, was driving to the grocery store on Sept. 27 when the traffic stop happened.

On the way to the store, Moalla said he popped the 1990 dance track "Gonna Make you Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" by C+C Music Factory into his CD player.

Once he was stopped, officers circled his car, demanding his driver's license and registration, the Gazette reports. Moalla said he didn't know why he was stopped.

“They asked me if I was screaming. I said, ‘No, I was singing,’” Moalla told the Gazette. “I was singing the refrain ‘Everybody Dance Now,’ but it wasn’t loud enough to disturb anyone.”

Montreal police ticketed Moalla C$149 (about $117) for "screaming in a public place."

Moalla said he feels a private car is different from a public place, adding that he has contested the ticket and is waiting to hear back.