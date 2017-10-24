× Previously conjoined NC twins to return home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Previously conjoined twins from North Carolina are set to return home soon, WTVD reports.

After a 12-hour surgery, Erin and Abby Delaney were successfully separated in June.

“Separating conjoined twins is a very complex surgery followed by a long and complicated recovery, but we are very hopeful for a positive outcome,” said plastic surgeon Jesse Taylor following the surgery.

The twins, who were born last July, were joined at the top of their heads.

Their mother, Heather Delaney, says the girls are doing well and could return home as early as November.

You can follow the twins’ journey here.