Police searching for suspects in robbery at Burlington jewelry store

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for two suspects in the robbery of a Burlington jewelry store Monday night, according to a press release.

Police went to the Kay Jewelers located at 1007 Boston Drive around 8:40 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned that two suspects entered the store wearing hoodies.

One suspect was armed and both used hammers to smash the display cases to steal an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

They left the scene through the Alamance Crossing parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.