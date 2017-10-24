National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Wilkes County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. -- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that an EF1 tornado hit Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro.

The tornado touched down in Wilkesboro near the intersection of East Main Street and Salem Street at 5:11 p.m. Monday.

The tornado sporadically remained on the ground and traveled north-northeast at around 50 mph over Cherry Street in North Wilkesboro, continuing north and then finally lifting on Yellow Banks Road just west of Hayes around 5:20 p.m.

The estimated maximum wind speed was 104 mph and the maximum path width was 150 yards.

The tornado did damage to trees and structures.