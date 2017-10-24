More than 20,000 still without power in Wilkes County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. -- Thousands of people are waking up in the dark in Wilkes County Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area Monday evening.

As of 5:30 a.m., more than 20,400 Duke Energy customers are still without power, according to the Duke Energy Power Outage Map.

Crews worked through the night, but Wilkesboro Mayor Robert Johnson says it could be days before all power is restored.

Due to the storms, Wilkes County School will be closed on Tuesday and Surry County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

The school system posted this announcement on their website Monday evening:

“As you are probably aware, several thousand Surry County residents are without power this evening and trees are down across the county creating dangerous conditions. After consulting with John Shelton, Director of Surry County Emergency Services, we have decided that Surry County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay, tomorrow, Tuesday, October 24th. We will use the early daylight hours to assess storm damage and road conditions to make sure that travel is safe for our students and staff. Again, the Surry County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay, tomorrow, Tuesday, October 24th.”

Watauga County Schools and Carroll County Schools will also be on a two-hour delay.

