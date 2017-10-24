× Lexington man accused of raping girl ‘regularly’

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man is charged with statutory rape after two women said he assaulted them when they were teenagers, according to a press release.

Jimmy Dale Blackwell Jr. was arrested after a woman told deputies she was raped by him on Aug. 25. She said Blackwell had also raped her when she was 13 years old and knew of additional incidents with another woman when a teenager.

The woman told deputies she was raped “regularly” by Blackwell when she was 13 and 14 years old.

Black is charged with multiple counts of statutory rape, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties, second-degree rape and second-degree sex offense.

He was taken to jail on a $400,000 bond.