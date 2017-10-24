× Human remains found in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County sheriff’s investigators found human remains while investigating a report of a missing person Tuesday, according to Sheriff Robert Graves.

Graves said the report of a missing person came in Tuesday morning.

An investigation led them to a rugged area off Pisgah Covered Bridge Road where the remains were located Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators had to use off-road vehicles to get to the remains, Graves said.

The remains are being sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Graves said sheriff’s deputies responded to an apparent suicide at about 7 a.m. and the sheriff’s office is investigating to see if that is related to the remains found.