Housekeeper finds 5-foot boa constrictor in NC hotel room

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A 5-foot boa constrictor was found in an Asheville hotel room Monday afternoon, according to WLOS.

Police say a housekeeper went into the room to clean and discovered the snake half under the sheets. Hotel staff called animal control, who transferred them to 911.

Neil Miller said he was visiting a friend when he “accidentally” left Chuck, his 3-year-old Colombian red tail boa constrictor, in the room.

“I set him down for two minutes and forgot about him, walked out,” Miller said.

He rushed to the Buncombe County Animal Shelter to retrieve the snake, whom he said he commonly carries on his shoulder.

“I was terrified,” Miller said, upon realizing he’d left his “son” behind.

No one was injured by the snake, police say.