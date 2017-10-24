× High Point woman’s estate wins $100 million against man who killed her

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The estate of a High Point woman murdered in 2014 has been awarded $100 million in a wrongful death suit filed against her killer, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Adam Arthur, attorney for Joyce Price Eaton’s estate, said Judge L. Todd Burke made the announcement Monday in Guilford County Superior Court. Arthur said he asked the judge how much of a judgment he would consider, and Burke said $100 million.

Eaton, a resident of High Point, was left to die in a ditch beside a road in McLeansville after she had been shot and beaten and her throat had been slit. Anthony Clay Campbell of Mocksville last month pleaded guilty to her murder.

“As far as I can tell, it’s the largest judgment in Guilford County,” Arthur said.

