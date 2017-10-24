× Greensboro police investigating robbery at downtown bank

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a downtown bank was robbed Tuesday, according to a news release.

Officers came to the BB&T at 201 W. Market St. at 12:25 p.m. after a report of a robbery.

A suspect came into the bank, approached the teller and demanded money. Police said a weapon was implied but not displayed.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene. He was last seen on foot heading south on Greene Street.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

36.072261 -79.791884