Megasite tops North Carolina’s presence on short list for Toyota-Mazda factory
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina has made the short list of three states that Toyota-Mazda is considering for its joint electric-car factory, and the Triad’s Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is the likely top pick in the state, a top economic development expert told the News & Record Tuesday.
Site-selection consultant John Boyd, of Princeton, N.J., said “I expect the megasite to be a prime candidate for the Toyota-Mazda factory.”
Neither company makes an all-electric vehicle, and Toyota and Mazda said earlier this year they have created a partnership to build a $1.6 billion factory that would employ up to 4,000 workers to make hundreds of thousands of cars per year by 2020.
An incentive package of more than $1 billion may be required to lure North Carolina’s first automobile manufacturing prize, and Boyd said that Gov. Roy Cooper is involved in the recruiting process.