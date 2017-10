Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's a cheerleading team that will most certainly have you cheering for them.

They're called Teal Inspire, and oh, do they inspire everyone who watches them perform!

These 15 cheerleaders have special needs and they are working hard to try and make it to the World Championships at Disney World.

This squad was started by Greensboro's Emma McGeachy and she's helped out by 30 cheer volunteers.