Boy nearly struck by lightning while playing in water with umbrella

POSADAS, Argentina — A 12-year-old Argentine boy playing outside his home was nearly killed when a bolt of lightning hit just feet away, according to the Daily Mail.

The unnamed boy was holding an umbrella and standing under a roof drainpipe that was pouring water when his mother began filming him.

“It was morning, I was with my daughter in the room calming her, because she is scared of lightning,” said Carolina Kotur. “My son was walking in the rain and I started filming because I was making a joke.”

That’s when the lightning bolt struck down, nearly hitting him.

Though the bolt missed the 12-year-old, it did set a nearby fence on fire.

The same storm reportedly killed two brothers when a bolt struck their home, just 68 miles from where the boy was almost hit.