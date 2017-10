Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Matthew Savage, 24, is a pianist and autism advocate.

He's played with many famous musicians, including Neil Young.

He will also be the featured speaker at the ABC of NC Autism Fundraiser in Winston-Salem.

The fundraiser is Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Millennium Center in Winston-Salem.