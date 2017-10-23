Walkertown man gets arrest warrant for unlawful wounding against man beaten in Charlottesville unrest
A Walkertown lawyer obtained an arrest warrant last week against a black man who was beaten after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., two months ago, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
Harold Ray Crews, 48, obtained the warrant on Oct. 9 from a city magistrate in Charlottesville. The warrant charges DeAndre Harris, 20, of Suffolk, Va. with felony unlawful wounding.
Crews, who is white, accused Harris of striking him with a blunt weapon on the left side of his face on Aug. 12 on Market Street, according to the warrant. Crews indicated that neither he nor any of his companions had provoked Harris.
Harris turned himself into the Charlottesville Police Department on Oct. 12. He was released on an unsecured bond.
Crews declined to speak with a Journal reporter about the case last Saturday, telling the reporter “to go away.” Crews is the chairman of the League of the South’s North Carolina chapter. His law office is on Old Hollow Road in Walkertown.
Crews, members of the League of the South and other neo-Confederate groups, neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan and white nationalists gathered in Charlottesville on Aug. 12 to rally against that city’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a downtown park. Counter-protesters gathered to oppose the white nationalists’ rally. Both sides fought each other.
