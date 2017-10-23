Tornado Watch in effect for most Piedmont Triad counties

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for most Piedmont Triad counties.

The watch went into effect at 2 p.m. Monday and remains in effect until 9 p.m.

The North Carolina counties included in the watch are: Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Caswell, Catawba, Cleveland, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Polk, Randolph, Richmond, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Union, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.

“Thunderstorms will intensify gradually this afternoon along and ahead of a cold front moving from Georgia into western South Carolina and North Carolina. The storm environment will be favorable for both supercells in the broken band of storms, and ahead of the band, as well as mesovortices embedded in the line. These circulations will be capable of producing a few tornadoes and damaging gusts through this evening,” according to the National Weather Service.