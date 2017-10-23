Temporary street improvements in College Hill scaled back, project still moving forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Reviews are in for temporary street improvements installed in one Greensboro neighborhood.

Temporary street improvements were added to the College Hill neighborhood in August. The goal was to slow down traffic and make the area safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Since then, a traffic study was done. Only 40 percent of cars in one area of South Mendenhall Street followed the speed limit last year. After the improvements were put in, 98 percent followed the speed limit.

A survey of the improvements was also completed by around 60 people. The reviews were mixed.

On Monday some of the changes to the road were scaled back because of some people’s concerns.

A meeting was held to present concepts for possible permanent changes Monday. One of the concepts includes creating a four way stop on South Mendenhall Street and Walker Avenue.