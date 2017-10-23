× Target will offer free shipping for holidays

Target has a plan to draw in holiday shoppers: free shipping and a slew of gifts under $15.

The free shipping will start in November, Target announced Monday.

Target will roll out more than 1,700 items for the holidays, most under $15. It’s introducing eight exclusive brands, including a line of home goods from celebrity remodelers Chip and Joanna Gains. Stocking stuffers will be available for $1.

Target will ramp up its digital options in another way: Next month, the company is introducing a mobile wallet function for REDcard holders, who can pay for store purchases by scanning their phones.

As it gears up for the holidays, Target is competing with rivals Walmart and Amazon.

Last month, Target said it would hire more than 100,000 temporary workers, a sharp increase over last year. Amazon said this month that it would hire 120,000 temporary workers, while Walmart said instead that it would give existing employees more hours.