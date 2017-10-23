× Wilkes County Schools closed, Surry County Schools to operate on 2-hour delay Tuesday

Wilkes County Schools will be closed on Tuesday after storms rolled through the area Monday, the school system announced Monday evening.

Surry County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

The school system posted this announcement on their website Monday evening:

“As you are probably aware, several thousand Surry County residents are without power this evening and trees are down across the county creating dangerous conditions. After consulting with John Shelton, Director of Surry County Emergency Services, we have decided that Surry County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay, tomorrow, Tuesday, October 24th. We will use the early daylight hours to assess storm damage and road conditions to make sure that travel is safe for our students and staff. Again, the Surry County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay, tomorrow, Tuesday, October 24th.”

As of 9 p.m. Monday, more than more than 20,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in Wilkes County and more than 350 Duke Energy customers are without power in Surry County.