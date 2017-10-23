Storms cause damage, power outages in Wilkes County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. -- Thousands of people are in the dark in Wilkes County after severe storms moved through Monday evening.

Mayor Robert Johnson said after the storms, at least 19,000 people were without power. He said crews would work through the night to restore it as soon as possible, but noted it could be days before all is restored.

"[Crews] have done a super job tonight, making sure everybody is safe," Parson said. "Thank the Lord nobody got hurt."

Damage was visible across North Wilkesboro, especially at the corner of Main Street and 9th Street.

Michael Parsons, the owner of Michael's Jewelry, said he and his staff were inside when part of a roof from a building across the street ripped off and hit his store, along with a law firm next door.

"I was here in this store when [Hurricane] Hugo hit, and this wind coming through this town today, it far exceeded that," Parsons said.

The roof came to rest on top of an employees car, but he said no one was injured.