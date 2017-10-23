× Possible murder-suicide investigated in Elkin

ELKIN, N.C. — Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Elkin, according to a press release.

On Oct. 21 at about 5:30 p.m. officers and detectives with the Elkin Police Department along with the Surry County medical examiner and Surry County EMS responded to 200 Lyles Street, Apartment 10B after Dennis and Nancy Hutchens, both 68 years old, were found deceased inside their residence from gunshot wounds.

The case is still being investigated but authorities said it appears Dennis Hutchens shot his wife Nancy Hutchens before turning the weapon on himself.