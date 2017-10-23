Lake Townsend offers fall foliage tours through Nov. 12

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. – Greensboro Parks and Recreation is offering hourly pontoon tours of the fall foliage around Lake Townsend from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on weekends from Oct. 21 to Nov. 12.

FOX8’s Stephanie Doyle took a tour Saturday (see photo gallery above). While the fall colors are not quite at their peak, the lake itself is a hidden gem.

“Shhhh, we’re a well-kept secret,” said Clint Richardson, lake warden. He expects the fall colors around the lake to peak the first weekend in November.

Lake Townsend has 39 miles of shoreline, Richardson said.

The cost is $7 per person.

Space is limited and reservations are required. Call (336) 373-3694 to reserve a seat.

For more information about the special events and other activities at the City lakes, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes.