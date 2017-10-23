Group living like pioneers at Southeastern Primitive Rendezvous in Yadkin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. -- A group of folks are taking a step back in time to a whole new level. For the next 10 days, people from all across the country are living, just outside Yadkinville, like pioneers did between 1640-1840.

"We've got doctors, lawyers, we have got the whole gamut," one camper said. "We have professional people and we have plain old lazy people like me."

It's called the Southeastern Primitive Rendezvous and no modern conveniences are allowed.

"People say you guys are reenactors, you are wearing costumes, we don't," another camper said. "It's not costumes it's our clothes and that's home for 10 days right up there on the hill."

They also participate in competitions using tools of survival.

The group is open to the public Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a donation of $5 for everyone 13 and older. Admission is free for children 12 and younger and active service personnel with ID.