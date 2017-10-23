Car slams into power pole along Business 85 in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A car slammed into a power pole along Business 85 in High Point Monday morning.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. just south of South Main Street.

One of two northbound lanes of Business 85 is closed. Northbound traffic is still moving in one open lane.

Officer T. Kramp with High Point Police says one car struck a utility pole. He said he believes all three occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pike Electric and the High Point Electric Department are on the scene with multiple trucks.

Jeron Hollis, High Point City spokesman, said 672 customers were out of power for about 45 minutes but they should all have been up again at 10:45 a.m.