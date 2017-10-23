× Business 40 construction begins today in Winston-Salem, congestion expected

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Traffic on Business 40 in Winston-Salem is about to get a lot more congested. The first phase of the Business 40 Improvement Project begins Monday.

The first phase of the project is designed to improve the Peters Creek Parkway interchange and part of Business 40 below it.

From Monday through December, the east and westbound lanes of Business 40 will close near the bridge from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Beginning Wednesday, October 25, crews will detour drivers traveling east on Business 40 up the exit ramp, across Peters Creek Parkway, then back down the entrance ramp to rejoin the highway. That will happen from midnight until 6 a.m. Peters Creek Parkway will also be reduced to one lane during that time.

Starting in December, both the inside east and westbound lanes will be closed all day and night. That closure is scheduled to be in place for 45 days from when it begins.

Crews will also close lanes on Peters Creek Parkway during the day as needed, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Crews will take a break from construction and keep all lanes of both Business 40 and Peters Creek Parkway open between November 21 and 26.

This is the first part of a larger project that will shut down Business 40 between Church St. and Fourth St. will crews make upgrades, including new pavement, new shoulders, improved ramps, and upgraded interchanges.

Phase one is expected to wrap up in fall 2018. The entire process is expected to last at least two years.