× Sex offender arrested in Kiddieland section of North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. – A registered sex offender has been arrested in the “Kiddieland” section of the North Carolina State Fair.

WRAL reported that Alexander James Cogdell, 35, of Kinston, faces charges of being a registered sex offender in a place with children on the premises.

The suspect was arrested Saturday after his ankle monitor alerted authorities that he was violating his parole.

Cogdell was at the fair with his family and was cooperative during his arrest, according to authorities.

He registered as a sex offender after being convicted of indecent liberties with a minor in 2003 in Pitt County.

Cogdell was jailed in Wake County under a $20,000 bond.