Preparations underway for Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. – This week, Brandi Glenn and her husband Greg will have their hands full, sculpting 50 tons of sand into a giant pig.

“It gets people kind of riled up and ready to go and ready to eat some barbecue,” Glenn said.

It’s their 18th year making a pig sculpture for Lexington’s Barbecue Festival.

“A band that was all pigs, race cars with pigs in it, you name it, we've probably done it," she said.

It’s a hard week of work ahead that the couple and festival organizers say is just getting started.

“Final touches with sponsors to space assignments and everything in between, working with the police department, fire department and electric department,” said Stephanie Saintsing, director of the Barbecue Festival.

She says on Tuesday, the city will start marking the streets for vendors.

“Working on sidewalk structures and other things really just to make sure that the festival is a safe area,” Saintsing said.

Fencing and tents will also go up around the new amphitheater.

“We'll have perimeter fencing at the top, so people don't take alcohol into the streets,” Saintsing said.

As far as keeping everyone safe, 65 officers will work the event with at least one armed officer at each entrance.

Metal gates will also be set up near the main stage for crowd control.

“There's a lot of hard work that goes into this festival,” Glenn said.

The barbecue festival takes place on Saturday, October 28th.

Last year’s festival brought in between $5 million to $6 million to the city.