Police release photos of man accused of robbing Holiday Inn Express in Burlington at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have released photos of a man accused of robbing a Holiday Inn Express in Burlington at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the hotel at 2701 Longpine Road shortly after 2 a.m., according to a Burlington police press release.

The suspect is accused of approaching the clerk and pulling out a black revolver with a wooden grip and taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Police have described the suspect as a black male, about 35 years old, about 6 feet tall and thin, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, long pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, or anonymously to (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.