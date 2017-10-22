Police arrest mother charged with murder of 13-day-old son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah – A Utah couple has been charged with murder and child abuse in the death of a 13-day-old baby.

KSTU reported that authorities confirmed Sunday the baby's mother, 26-year-old Maria Elena Sullivan, was arrested in Georgia.

Sullivan and 21-year-old Dylan James Kitzmiller are charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of child abuse in the death of Sullivan's infant son, according to court documents.

Sullivan was arrested Sunday as she was seeking treatment at a hospital. The staff became aware that she was wanted and informed police, according to Sgt. Marianne Kelly of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.

That officer arrested Sullivan and booked her into jail on a fugitive warrant. Kelly said Sullivan will appear before a judge in Georgia before the question of her extradition to Utah is addressed.

Read full story: KSTU