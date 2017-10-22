× North Carolina mother accused of murdering 9-year-old son in hotel room

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – A North Carolina mother is accused of murdering her 9-year-old son inside a hotel room, according to police.

Crystal M. Matthews, 35, of Fayetteville, faces charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse in connection to the death of Zamarie Chance.

Officers were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Fayetteville shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Fayetteville police said in a press release.

Police said a guest called 911 after hearing a physical disturbance. Arriving officers found the child unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital and died.

Investigators believe the suspect assaulted the victim in the room, causing fatal blunt force trauma injuries to the child.

The suspect has been jailed without bond. Police have not released a motive.