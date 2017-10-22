× Man riding skateboard dies after being hit by SUV in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man riding a skateboard who was seriously injured after being hit by a sport utility vehicle on Friday has died.

Tyrone Keshawn Bennett, 18, of Greensboro, was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday after being injured in the incident, according to police.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Friendway Road after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at 1:24 p.m. Friday, police said in a press release.

An investigation determined that Bennett was riding a skateboard and entered the roadway from the driveway of Grand Summit Apartments without yielding to oncoming traffic.

Police said Bennett was struck by a Toyota Rav4 headed southbound. Bennett suffered serious injuries and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Bennett was not wearing a helmet or other protective gear at the time of the crash, according to police.

Neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.