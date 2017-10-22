Man charged after 6-year-old son shoots his 3-year-old brother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. – The father of two young boys has been charged after his 6-year-old son shot his 3-year-old brother.

WPVI reported that the father has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, even though the gun belonged to the uncle of the children.

It happened Saturday afternoon at a Philadelphia home after the 6-year-old somehow managed to get the gun, according to police.

The 3-year-old was shot in the forehead and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 12-year-old brother was home at the time, but no parents were there, according to police.

“I hope and pray that he's going to be alright," said neighbor Charlene Aiken. "They're sweet kids.”