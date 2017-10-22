Burglars shoot dog over jar of change in home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Two men and a 16-year-old have been charged after breaking into a couple's home and shooting their dog during a burglary.

The homeowner told WREG that the thieves shot their 4-year-old Pit bull, Spot, over an Xbox, a few games and a jar of change.

Stacy Booker and his wife were at work Thursday afternoon when he got a call from his neighbor.

He rushed home to find they didn’t get away with much, but they shot his dog in the leg.

Police said the thieves got in through the couple's bedroom window.

Booker tells WREG they pushed an air conditioning unit out, and he believes they shot his dog before getting inside because Spot was barking.

Read full story: WREG