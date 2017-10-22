Body of 3-year-old girl missing for weeks believed found, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON, Texas – Police in Texas believe they have found the body of a 3-year-old girl who has been missing for weeks.

Fox News reported that the body was found in a culvert beneath a road during a search for Sherin Mathews, who has not been seen since October 7.

Police have not identified the victim, but believe the body likely belongs to Mathews. The body has been sent to the medical examiner for a positive identification.

Mathews went missing after her father sent her outside at around 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk, according to police.

The girl’s father, 37-year-old Wesley Mathews, was arrested for child endangerment. He has since bonded out.

The family also had a 4-year-old girl who has been removed from the home by Child Protective Services.