Youth football games cancelled after shooting incident at Kernersville Elementary last weekend played Saturday in Clemmons

CLEMMONS, N.C. – The youth football games that were cancelled last weekend after a gun was fired at an elementary school in Kernersville were played Saturday in Clemmons.

Multiple games were played at Clemmons Elementary School, including seven games on the big field and three on the small.

The games were cancelled after a gun was fired at a football game at Kernersville Elementary School last weekend.

Kernersville police said they were investigating a disturbance at the game around 11 a.m. when witnesses said 22-year-old Jalen C. Cockerham had a gun on him.

Police said when Cockerham was approached by an officer, a struggle ensued and Cockerham’s firearm discharged. No injuries were reported.

Cockerham was taken into custody and was jailed under a $3,000 bond.

The Kernersville Raiders released a statement after the incident, saying that the organization strives to create a safe and enjoyable environment at their stadium.

“We have been diligent about making sure that we have the proper authorities in place during each event to ensure the safety of everyone who attends our activities,” the statement said, in part. “Today, our diligence paid off. During an event hosted by the Piedmont Youth Football and Cheer League, an unknown person, who has no affiliation with our organization, brought a firearm onto the field.”

The Piedmont Youth Football and Cheer League outlined several rules on their website to ensure safety, including banning backpacks, large bags and weapons from the event.