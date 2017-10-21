Substitute teacher accused of duct-taping mouths of 10 elementary school students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILLEEN, Texas – A substitute teacher in Texas is accused of putting duct tape over the mouths of 10 elementary school students.

ABC News reported that it happened Thursday as the teacher was substituting a fifth-grade class at Maxwell Elementary School in Killeen.

It lasted for several minutes and one student claims his mouth was duct-taped for at least 15 minutes.

The unidentified teacher has since been banned from campus and child protective services has been notified, according to the school district. She had been with the district since last year.

School officials said 10 students’ mouths were duct-taped and three other students placed duct tape over their own mouths during the incident.

The students were evaluated by a school nurse who said they were well enough to continue class.

"The principal has informed parents, and has reassured parents that the staff will continue to work hard to make sure every child at the campus is absolutely safe every day,” said Terry Abbott, chief communications officer for the Killeen Independent School District.