Some complaints after Confederate stickers handed out at North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Sons of Confederate Veterans say they’ve been handing out Confederate battle flag stickers at the state fair for more than 25 years.

But this year, as controversies about Confederate monuments and what the Confederacy means take center stage, complaints about the stickers have been coming in more frequently to fair officials, according to WTVD.

Fair organizers are pledging to study the issue after multiple complaints that the stickers and the message should be barred from this state-sanctioned event.

“You start to get into questions about First Amendment issues, and like I said, we want to take a look at it after the Fair,” said Department of Agriculture spokesperson Brian Long.

One members of the Sons said that prior to 2015 they had never heard any complaints about the stickers. But as the nation’s political climate quickly changes; the question to State Fair organizers is: will the Fair change with it?

Read more: WTVD