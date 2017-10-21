× Orionid meteor shower peaks this weekend over the North Carolina sky

It’s time for another meteor shower. Watch little bits of Halley’s Comet streak by during the Orionid shower this October.

Its peak is between October 20 and 22, 2017, but you could see meteors as late as October 29. Viewers in 2017 can expect a “modest” 10-15 meteors per hour, according to the Asheville Astronomy Club.

If you want to watch, this weekend is best, especially pre-dawn hours on Sunday morning.

The AAC says you’ll need to rise early or stay up late to catch the show overhead, as the peak observing window is between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., when Orion is higher in the sky, but before the rising sun ruins viewing. But, at least, the AAC says, a new moon means moonlight won’t interfere with observing in 2017.

Find a place with dark skies and head there after Orion rises. You might want to bring camp chairs, a blanket, cocoa or coffee and snacks.

There’s no need to bring binoculars or telescopes. Just settle in and look up.

The shower takes its name, as many do, from the constellation from which meteors seem to radiate: Orion the Hunter, the stately constellation now striding overhead nightly.

Credit: WLOS