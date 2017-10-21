Neighbors creeped out by woman’s Halloween decorations, which feature naked dolls hanging by tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Some creepy Halloween decorations are causing a stir in a small city in Michigan.

WXYZ reported that some Plymouth residents are disturbed by a neighbor’s Halloween decorations, which include naked dolls with duct tape hanging from a tree.

Police said they’ve received several calls about the decorations, but there isn’t anything they can do because the homeowner isn’t breaking any laws.

“She can put anything up in her yard she wants to, it is her house. If I don’t like it I don’t have to look at it,” said Marilyn Yoe, a resident who lives in the area. “I think she’s a nice neighbor, I just don’t choose to like her decoration.”