Man accused of dragging injured dog on his driveway

EVERETT, Mass. – A man in Massachusetts has been arrested after authorities said he dragged an injured dog on his driveway.

WCVB reported that Mark Hurd, 22, of Everett, faces charges of cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct in connection to the incident.

Police said the dog was coughing blood and had an injured leg. The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital.

“It's extremely disappointing to see this type of violence perpetrated on an animal, especially a domesticated pet,” said Police Chief Steven Mazzie. “The Everett Police Department takes these cases seriously and would like to remind the public to report abuse of this type if they witness it.”

The suspect received a $500 bail and has court planned for next month.