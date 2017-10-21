× Julia Louis-Dreyfus updates fans on cancer battle

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants everyone to know she’s a fighter.

The “Veep” star posted a photo of herself Thursday sporting a hoodie and a drawn-on mustache on Instagram to update her fans on her fight against cancer.

“Chemo #2: finito,” the caption read. “We are NOT f***ing around here.”

The actress revealed her breast cancer diagnosis last month and since then has gone about living her life.

But she took a moment on Thursday to let it be known she is in it to win it.

“‘I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you’re going to hear me ROAR,'” she wrote in her photo caption. “Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration.”