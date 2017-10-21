× Early voting begins across North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 17-day early voting period for the November municipal elections begin Thursday and runs through Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Election Day is Nov. 7.

“Municipal elections typically have lower turnout than state and federal contests, and we encourage all voters to participate in choosing their local leaders,” said Kim Westbrook Strach, executive director of the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement. “For those who missed the regular registration deadline, the 17-day early voting period offers a chance to register and vote.”

Statewide, 92 counties are holding elections in November. Ballots in hundreds of municipalities across the state will include a total of nearly 1,100 contests, including 33 referenda.

During the early voting period, any registered voter can cast an absentee ballot in person. Early voting also offers “same-day registration,” allowing eligible individuals who aren’t yet registered in their county of residence to register and vote at the same time at any early voting location in their county.

To use same-day registration, a person must complete a voter registration application and show an election official proof of their address in the county. This “proof of address” may consist of one of the following: North Carolina driver’s license or other government-issued photo ID, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document showing the voter’s name and address

Source: WLOS