65 pounds of marijuana arrive with couple’s Amazon order

ORLANDO – Sixty-five pounds of marijuana arrived at a Florida couple’s home with an Amazon order.

WFTV reported that the customer and her fiancé immediately noticed how heavy the 27 gallons of storage containers they ordered were.

“We love Amazon and do a lot of shopping on Amazon,” the customer, who has asked not to be identified, told WFTV.

The couple said they noticed the strong odor of marijuana when they opened the containers.

Amazon has issued a statement, saying it worked with the customers to ensure their safety and will assist law enforcement investigating the case.

Police seized the order and launched an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.