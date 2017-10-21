× 2 workers killed in failed North Carolina prison break to be laid to rest this weekend

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Services are planned for two workers killed during the attempted escape by prisoners who tried to burn, stab and slash their way out of the prison.

WLOS reported that the service for Veronica Darden was held on Saturday and the service for Officer Justin Smith will be held Sunday.

Smith was a correctional officer at the prison’s sewing plant, where Darden trained about 30 inmates in making safety vests and other embroidered items, authorities said.

The pair were killed during an attempted escape from Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City, N.C. on October 12, 2017.

Four inmates, 29-year-old Wisezah Buckman, 33-year-old Seth J. Frasier, 28-year-old Mikel Brady, and 30-year-old Johnathan M. Monk, have all been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deaths.