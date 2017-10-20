× Woman dies more than two months after serious injuries sustained in Winston-Salem crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A woman injured in a crash involving a flatbed tractor-trailer in Winston-Salem has died more than two months after the wreck.

Amparo Hernandez-Juarez, 57, of Winston-Salem, died Thursday after sustaining serious, life-threatening injuries on August 3, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

The driver of the flatbed tractor-trailer hit an SUV and caused other vehicles to collide, according to Lt. S. Osborne, with the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Five vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction crash, reported on southbound U.S. 52 near the Germanton Road exit at about 11:15 a.m.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer did not reduce speed in time to avoid a crash.

Hernandez-Juarez was driving the SUV that was hit by the tractor-trailer, which was driven by Freddie Denzel Fitzgerald, 21, of Greenville, N.C.

Fitzgerald was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Police have not released his current condition or said if charges will be filed.

Hernandez-Juarez had been hospitalized since the wreck, according to Winston-Salem police.