Watch: North Carolina students, driver escape school bus fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a dozen North Carolina high school students escaped after their school bus caught fire Thursday afternoon.

According to WSOC, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus was carrying 16 students from South Mecklenburg High School when the driver smelled smoke and evacuated the students.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation but no injuries were reported.

The school system released a statement on the fire:

“We are all grateful that every student and the driver are safe. The district trains bus drivers and CMS staff to respond in emergency situations and the district is proud of the quick action of this driver and also thankful for the swift cooperation of students on board. The district holds the safety of all our kids and staff as top priority and will conduct a thorough review to ensure the continued safety of our CMS students and staff.”

Incredible video shows large flames and smoke — heavy damage is showed at the front of the bus as the fire started in the engine.

A replacement bus was dispatched to pick up the students and continue the route.