Teenage boy defends family against two burglars who broke into home

PHILADELPHIA — A teenage boy defended his family against two burglary suspects who broke into their home, according to police.

WTXF reported that 14-year-old Quadir Boyer stabbed one of the suspects, who then fled the scene with a knife still in his back.

Police said the suspect collapsed half a block away on the front steps of another home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boyer said he felt that he had to stab the burglar when he saw the burglar and a second intruder fighting with his mother’s boyfriend.

Police identified the suspect who died as 42-year-old Craig Jones, who has 20 prior arrests. Police are still looking for the other suspect.

Police said the suspects followed the mother’s boyfriend home from a bar on Tuesday night and forced their way inside the home in an attempt to rob the victim.