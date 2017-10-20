Student’s yearbook photo rejected because he’s holding a gun

STANDISH, Maine — A Maine high school student won’t be allowed to use a yearbook photo he submitted because it shows him holding a gun.

The photo shows Bonny Eagle High School senior Wade Gelinas posing with a shotgun, according to WCSH. He says he wanted to include the gun because hunting is a family tradition.

“It’s just my sport. It’s just what I do. I don’t play football. I don’t play basketball. I just hunt,” said Gelinas.

Principal Lori Napolitano says the school’s code of conduct limits students from bringing weapons to school and that administrators don’t want to decide whether the weapon depicted is promoting violence or not.

“Drugs, alcohol, weapons, tobacco are not allowed at school, and you cannot wear clothing that has pictures of weapons on it,” she told the station. “We just want to draw the line at weapons of any kind being in the picture and that way we’re not trying to pass judgment on which ones are promoting violence or which ones aren’t.”

Gelinas plans to submit a different photo but hopes the school will change its policy.