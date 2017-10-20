SC grandpa hauls in massive 12-foot, 620-pound gator in river near Myrtle Beach

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 12-foot, 620-pound monster was hauled in by a gator-catching grandfather in South Carolina, WSOC reports.

Joe Houston says it took a crossbow, harpoon, and gun to land the enormous catch.

“We knew he was a monster. We knew he was a big one, but we didn’t know he was that big,” Houston said.

Houston is not your average 73-year-old. When he’s not chasing his grandchildren or great-grandchildren, he chases gators.

“I done killed gators before. I killed 8-foot and I killed 6-foot and I said, ‘I want a big gator!’” he said.

Houston found a hunting guide who led him to the Waccamaw River near Myrtle Beach, where he went on the heart-pounding hunt last week.

“He was humongous. Words can’t explain it. I don’t know how to explain it. He was big. He’s a big, big gator. He’s a big boy!” Houston said.

It took four men to haul the gator in. And when they weighed him?

“He weighed 620 pounds. Then they laid him out on the floor and I stretched him out; stretched out to 12-foot 5 inches,” Houston said.

The gator will soon be a Christmas treat for his great-grandchildren.

“I’m going to eat him. I’m having him processed down there in Charleston. He’s going to be put in like snack sticks and summer sausage and all,” Houston said.

This gator catching grandpa from Chester captured this 12-foot, 620 pound monster! He landed it with a harpoon, crossbow and gun. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/L0sxqkhMGG — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) October 19, 2017