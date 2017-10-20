This week’s play of the night comes from the East Forsyth at Reagan matchup.
Play of the Night, from East Forsyth at Reagan
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 9
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 7
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 8
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 5
-
Several high school football games rescheduled because of chance for rain Friday
-
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 6
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 3
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 2
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 4
-
Play of the Night, from Central Davidson at Thomasville
-
-
Play of the Night, from Ledford at Thomasville
-
Play of the Night, from Western Guilford at Ragsdale
-
Play of the Night, from Northwest Guilford at High Point Central